Prince George has everyone saying the same thing after surprise football trip with dad Prince William

Prince George and his dad Prince William enjoyed a fun evening on Thursday, watching Aston Villa play against Lille OSC hours from their Sandringham home, and the surprise outing left royal fans saying the same thing.

The royal duo's appearance was their first since news of their beloved wife and mother, the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis was revealed last month. Despite the circumstances, William and George couldn't have looked happier as they watched their team win the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Prince William And Prince George attend football match

Following the match, and as they headed back home, father and son were captured walking together by another bystander and one thing that couldn't go unnoticed by eager royal watchers was just how tall Prince George, 10, is, towering up to his father's shoulder. "George is getting very tall" one fan commented alongside the photo that was shared on X.

The pair looked very sweet together, matching in their team colour; navy blue, with both of them donning jumpers in the same shade. George was also proudly wearing his Aston Villa blue-and-claret scarf.

© Marc Atkins The royals enjoyed an evening at the football alongside one of George's friends

During the match, George sat in between his father and who appeared to be one of his friends he had brought along to the game.

Prince William is a proud football fan and previously revealed why he supports Aston Villa in a conversation with Gary Lineker.

© Catherine Ivill - AMA The outing took was during George's Easter break from school

He told the football pundit: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams.

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments," explaining why he picked the West Midlands team, rather than one closer to his home in Windsor or London."

George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are currently on their Easter holiday.

© Marc Atkins George proudly wore his team scarf

During their break from school, they have no doubt been spending time with their adoring grandmother Carole Middleton who has reportedly been staying with them in Windsor over Easter whilst Kate undergoes treatment.

According to the MailOnline's Richard Eden she and William were spotted enjoying a trip to the pub at the weekend without the Princes of Wales.

The columnist wrote: "Prince Harry said he and Meghan fled Britain in 2020 'fearing for our lives', yet his brother Prince William seems able to enjoy a pretty normal life.

"Indeed, I'm told he popped into a pub in North Norfolk at the weekend with his mother-in-law, who is said to have been staying with the Prince and Princess of Wales for Easter."

He went on to reveal that the pub trip was a "low-key" affair and that there was "no sign" of Kate.

