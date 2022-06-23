Prince Charles jokes about 'bossy' Duchess Camilla during Rwanda royal tour The royal pair are on day two of their royal tour

Prince Charles has joked about "bossy" Duchess of Cornwall after the pair attended a fashion show in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

Camilla was seen asking Charles to hurry up as she waited to pose for a photograph with well-wishers. Laughing and gesturing at his wife, Charles reportedly said: "She’s very bossy."

Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, were guests of honor at the event that showcased up and coming and established fashion talent in the country and other Commonwealth nations.

They met models and 16 designers from seven Commonwealth countries who were displaying their clothing as part of Rwanda Fashion Week.

The royal pair then sat and watched a brief show featuring designers and models from African countries. Prince Charles was particularly impressed by the cross-African designs of Nigerian company Dye Lab.

Derin Sanwo, the company’s operations manager, spent several minutes talking to the Prince. She said afterwards: "He said they were beautiful pieces."

The royal pair watched a brief show

Charles and Camilla began the first-ever royal visit to Rwanda on Wednesday.

They are the first members of the Queen's family to visit Rwanda, one of the few countries not visited by the monarch during her 70-year reign.

The future King and Queen Consort met President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeanette Kagame and learned about how Rwanda has recovered from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in which up to 800,000 people were killed in a period of just 100 days.

The couple also paid their respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial

The Prince and Duchess had the "opportunity to reflect on the strength and resilience of the Rwandan people, as well as their commitment to reconciliation and optimism following the Genocide."

The royal couple will end their trip by hosting a dinner on behalf of the Queen for the Commonwealth Heads of Government after attending the Opening Ceremony and other meetings earlier in the day. Charles was chosen as the organisation's next leader at the last gathering in London in 2018.