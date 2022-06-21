Prince Charles shares adorable baby photo on Prince William's 40th birthday

Prince William will have woken up to hundreds of birthday messages from royal fans, friends and family members as he turned 40 on Tuesday.

And one of the first royal couples to wish William a happy birthday was his father Prince Charles and his stepmother Camilla.

A series of sweet photos was shared on the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's official social media accounts, starting with a black-and-white throwback to the day that a newborn William left hospital back in 1982.

WATCH: Prince William at 40: how he's shaping the future of the royal family

Another personal snap was of Charles and William riding a chair lift together as they enjoyed a ski holiday, with the young Prince rocking a colourful ski jacket and beanie.

Other family photos showed the pair embracing and enjoying the great outdoors, while one snap also featured William's firstborn, Prince George, attending his first Trooping the Colour in 2015.

Clarence House shared a series of photos of William to celebrate his birthday

"Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! Swipe through the decades!" the caption on Charles and Camilla's Instagram account read.

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the birthday boy, with many sharing their admiration for the future King. "Happy 40th, Prince William! The boy who turned out to be one of the greatest assets of the Monarchy! Long live the future King!" one follower replied.

"Happy Birthday Prince William, how proud your family must be of you, we all are. Have a lovely day xxxx," another wrote. "Happy 40th Birthday, he is such a credit to you," another commented.

William joined The Big Issue vendor Dave Martin on the streets of London © Andy Parsons/The Big Issue

Kensington Palace marked William's 40th birthday by releasing three, never-before-seen photos of the Duke helping to sell The Big Issue on the streets of London. William joined vendor Dave Martin, 60, to sell copies of the magazine to raise awareness of homelessness – an issue that he feels strongly about.

The royal also wrote an exclusive piece for the magazine, sharing: "I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem."

He helped sell copies of the magazine near Victoria station © Andy Parsons/The Big Issue

He continued: "I wanted to experience the other side and see what it was like to be a Big Issue vendor. My time was truly eye-opening. I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling.

"I plan to do that now I'm turning 40, even more than I have in the past. So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.

"And in the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me."

