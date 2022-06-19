Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated 17 years of marriage this spring, having tied the knot on 9 April 2005.

The couple will no doubt have delighted royal watchers as they shared a previously unseen photo of the special occasion to the official Clarence House Instagram account on Sunday.

SEE: The story behind the personalised gold bracelet Duchess Camilla gave Kate Middleton

The image featured Camilla with her dad, Major Bruce Shand, who sadly died in 2006.

In the photo, the pair smiled and stood arm-in-arm on the big day. It was part of a post that featured the caption: "Wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla arrive at event to pay tribute to the Queen

The post also included a black-and-white photo of Charles with his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh and a third photo showing the heir to the throne with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, when they were children.

READ: Why Prince Charles can't change décor at London home without formal consent

SEE: The Queen is all smiles in gown and Order of the Garter sash in new photo with Prince Charles and Camilla

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in Berkshire, followed by a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Camilla posed with her father in the photo (scroll right)

The latter event was attended by the Queen and Prince Philip, who also hosted a reception for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle later that day.

War hero Bruce was a loyal supporter of his daughter, and famously refused to comment on her relationship with the Prince of Wales, telling press in the 1990s: "The best policy, on the whole, is to keep our traps shut."

Earlier this year, Camilla attributed her love of reading to her late father.

The couple on their wedding day in 2005

Speaking about her hobby as she appeared in a video for her online book club, the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room, the Duchess said: "I think it certainly came from my father, he was probably the best-read man I've come across, anywhere. I mean, he devoured books.

"And so he read to us, as children. He chose the books and we listened. And I think… the love of books was ingrained in us, because, you know, it was there from such an early age."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.