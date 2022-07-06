Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent 4 July with longtime friend The pair celebrated America's independence in Wyoming

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent their 4 July weekend with longtime friend Heather Dorak. The Sussexes were seen watching the 4 July parade in the Jackson Hole valley in Wyoming, with an onlooker sharing the since-deleted photos on Facebook.

Now it has emerged that another woman in the pictures was Heather, the founder of Pilates Platinum, a pilates studio with various locations throughout Los Angeles. Heather also wrote for Meghan's former lifestyle blog, the Tig.

Heather appeared in the original pictures wearing khaki overalls and in her own pictures, shared on Instagram, she wore the same outfit and posed with two of her children.

In the pictures originally shared, a woman that appeared to be Meghan was wearing black jeans, a white top and a large brown straw hat – thought to be by her favourite, Janessa Leone – whilst attentively watching her son Archie, three, who is wearing an all-blue outfit and a red, white and blue cap.

The youngster cheered on the passing parade whilst holding an American flag.

Prince Harry could be seen standing behind them, wearing a dark gray top and green cap; their one-year-old daughter Lilibet was not pictured.

Meghan and Heather have been friends for some years

Since their move to the US, the family are rarely pictured but it's clear that they are enjoying their time in the country and slowly exploring other areas outside of their home town of Montecito in California.

Last year, Prince Harry travelled to Fort Worth, Texas, and visited the historic Cowtown Coliseum and attended a Stockyards Rodeo event.

Harry and Meghan spent 4 July in Wyoming

A picture of the fathe-of-two was shared by Cindy Reid, who works for Stockyards Rodeo, on social media.

The photo showed Harry in a brown cowboy hat and a green shirt, and was captioned: "Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!"