Meghan Markle pictured with Archie and Prince Harry at 4th of July parade in Wyoming Their daughter Lili was not pictured during the outing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured alongside their son Archie celebrating the 4th of July parade in Wyoming.

MORE: 17 times the royals were spotted in unexpected places

The family-of-four travelled from their Montecito home in Santa Barbara to Jackson Hole to enjoy the weekend alongside some friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after his team win

In the snaps, posted on @Marklenews1's Instagram, Meghan can be seen wearing black jeans, a white top and a large straw fedora hat whilst attentively watching her son Archie, three, who is wearing an all-blue outfit and a red, white and blue cap. The youngster cheered on the passing parade whilst holding an American flag.

READ: Princess Diana competing in Prince Harry's school sports day has to be seen to be believed

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's strict security features at private home

Prince Harry could be seen standing behind them, wearing a dark grey top and green cap.

Meghan, pictured alongside Delfina Blaquier, supported Harry during his polo tournament last month

"Funny story, we are in Jackson Hole WY at their 4th of July parade. The big tough guy told us twice that he was saving seats for a family…" the woman who took the pictures of the Sussexes wrote on Facebook.

She later added: "I thought, well it must be the royal family (very sarcastic thinking!) A minute later Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk up with little Archie!

"The big guy was the bodyguard. Meghan is gorgeous and Harry and Archie are cute," she added.

Since their move to the US, the family are rarely pictured but it's clear that they are enjoying their time in the country and slowly discovering all the states.

The couple travelled to London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June

Last year, Prince Harry travelled to Fort Worth, Texas, and visited the historic Cowtown Coliseum and attended a Stockyards Rodeo event.

The Duke made the solo visit over a weekend and reportedly enjoyed a VIP tour of the venue.

A picture of the father-of-two was shared by Cindy Reid, who works for Stockyards Rodeo, on social media.

The photo showed Harry in a brown cowboy hat and a green shirt, and was captioned: "Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!"