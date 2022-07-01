Friend of the royals reveals the Queen had no idea Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would name daughter Lilibet Interior designer Nicky Haslam is friends with many royals

Interior designer Nicky Haslam, who is friends with the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Michael of Kent and Sarah, Duchess of York, has opened up about the royal family, specifically Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and revealed that the monarch didn't think they would name their daughter Lilibet.

Speaking in The Third Act podcast back in March, the designer said: "Why on earth didn't they call that baby Doria? Prettiest name ever. They go and call it Lilibet."

He then added: "He rang her up because she was furious, he rang her up and said 'We want to call our daughter after you granny,' and she said 'oh how charming, thank you,' thinking it will be Elizabeth. So, he got permission, but they didn't say the name."

Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter on 4 June 2021 and announced the happy news two days later.

Nicky attended Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding back in 2019

The statement read: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world."

Explaining their choice of name, they added: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Days later, a Palace source told the BBC that the Queen was not asked for permission.

The interior designer pictured alongside Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Responding to the article, a spokesperson for the Sussexes insisted they would not have used the name had the Queen not been supportive.

"The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called," the statement read.

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."