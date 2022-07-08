Mike Tindall reveals why he is pulling out of gruelling charity bike ride early The rugby pro took part in Raid Alpine

Mike Tindall will abandon his gruelling charity bike ride due to a wedding commitment on the final day of the challenge.

On last Wednesday's episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby which he co-hosts with James Haskell and Alex Payne, Mike opened up about the upcoming adventure and confessed: "I, fortunately, get the last day off as I have to be back for a wedding."

Poking fun at the pro sportsman, his fellow presenters quipped: "So you’re going to have to go doubly fast then, in order to get it done in five days?"

The Queen's grandson-in-law shot down the suggestion, saying: "No, I’m just going to get a taxi from wherever I finish it," to which James and Alex both chimed: "That is cheating!"

The dad-of-three has embarked on a 770 km-long charity bike ride in aid of Parkinson's. The feat which kicked off on Monday will see the rugby star and his fellow 21 teammates cycling from Lake Geneva to Nice in a remarkable six days. "We’ve got over 3,000 metres of climbing pretty much every day, which is nearly two miles vertically," Mike revealed.

Mike treated fans to regular updates

In a bid to keep his fans updated with his Raid Alpine challenge, Mike has been treating his Instagram followers to regular video snippets and team photos. Yesterday, the amateur cyclist shared a carousel of eye-opening snaps including a picture of two of his teammates dunking their heads into a refreshing water fountain.

To commemorate the achievement, he captioned the post: "Day 2 – Horrible climb in the Col de Prez, but the team stuck with it and got through it. Bring on day 3." Mike's fans rushed to the comments section in praise of his adventurous feat, with one writing: "Brilliant effort Mike & team," whilst another penned: "Fantastic effort, well done."

Mike and Zara tied the knot in 2011

The cause is close to Mike's heart after his beloved father was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. Since his heart-breaking diagnosis, the former member of the England squad has worked tirelessly to help fund research for Cure Parkinson's.

Speaking from the heart, he said: "My dad has had Parkinson's for 20 years. You know, it's been a tough road for him, especially in the last ten years and it's been great to put that funding into research."

