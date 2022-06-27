Zara Tindall's diet revealed: what the royal athlete and mum-of-three eats daily The Queen's granddaughter's diet is surprising but relatable

Zara Tindall, 41, may be the Queen's eldest granddaughter and an Olympic athlete, but she is also considered to be one of the most down-to-earth members of the royal family. So it makes sense that her diet is just like the rest of ours!

While her daily eating habits may look very different to times when the equestrian is training to compete, such as in the 2017 Kentucky Three-Day competition where she won third place, we imagine her day-to-day diet as she raises her three children; Mia, eight, and Lena, four, and Lucas, one, with husband Mike Tindall to be fairly normal.

The family live in Gloucestershire, and in the past, Mike has given his Instagram fans a glimpse inside some of the tasty dishes that the family enjoy. We've rounded up what we know about Zara's eating habits...

What does Zara Tindall eat for breakfast?

Zara and Mike welcomed their first daughter Mia in 2015, and revealed shortly afterwards that her breakfast choices tended to be quick and easy - we would expect nothing less with a newborn!

She told the Sunday Times Magazine that her morning began at 7am with Greek yoghurt and honey, which she would eat before using the exercise bike at their home on the Gatcombe Park estate.

By contrast, husband Mike told Waitrose & Partners Food magazine: "Breakfast is the only meal I enjoy cooking," opting for scrambled eggs on toast with smashed avocado for plenty of healthy fats to help cardiovascular strength. We wouldn't blame Zara if she occasionally sampled some of Mike's breakfast - it sounds hard to resist.

However, Mike did confess that "at the moment my morning routine is slightly complicated by the little man who dictates what I do!" So it is likely that quick and easy yogurt and honey remains on Zara's breakfast menu.

Zara and Mike are just as keen on picnics as the other royals!

What does Zara Tindall eat for lunch?

The royal revealed the secret to her toned figure is avoiding two types of food.

"Lunch is quick and simple, like soup and a sandwich or eggs and toast. I don't diet but I try to eat well and not to eat too many carbohydrates or sugary things," Zara continued.

Aside from her homemade lunches, we know the 39-year-old is also partial to a picnic - aren't we all in summer?

Zara and Mike were pictured at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match in Tetbury in June 2017 with their lunch goodies. Mike was holding the picnic basket and croquet stick – how very royal – and although we can't see the exact contents of the picnic, we predict classic ingredients such as breadsticks, sausage rolls and fruit were on the menu.

Mike shared a photo of the impressive burgers he cooked the family for dinner

What does Zara Tindall eat for dinner?

Mike recently shared an incredible snap from the Tindall family's kitchen - and they enjoy tasty burgers just as much as the rest of us! The former rugby player used a meal-making kit from London restaurant Mac & Wild to whip up professional-looking cheeseburgers, served on a rustic wooden board.

"Trying the @macandwild build yours at home and pretty happy with how they look!!! Get in my belly!!" he captioned the picture of four burgers - one for each member of the family.

The 'Venimoo' burger packs come with all the trimmings, including brioche buns, beef patties, venison patties, cheese slices, salad and condiments. Yum!

Zara and her children love to treat themselves to an ice cream on occasion

Mike has commended Zara's cooking skills and gushed: "Zara can look in the fridge and plan what to eat but that's just not my skillset." The rugby star revealed. The disciplined former rugby star explained that he'll often have a pre-prepared meal ready to go. He added that in the evening Zara might make "a meal for herself and the kids while I had another of my "ready" meals - sea bream with couscous."

Zara's husband also spilt the beans on his top takeaway choice, telling The Guardian back in 2007: "If Zara is away competing I'll have my only takeaway of the week. It would definitely be a Chinese - it might be a banquet for two but obviously that would just be for me. I can do that fairly easily."

Zara and Dolly Maude tucking into wine gums at the Epsom Derby this summer

Zara has been pictured snacking on pizza and ice creams with her daughter Mia while attending the Gatcombe Horse Trials, so surely the mum-of-two would indulge in a tasty takeaway once in a while, right?

