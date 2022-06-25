Mike Tindall pleads with fans ahead of life-changing experience

Mike Tindall took to Instagram with a candid video on Friday asking fans to 'Pray for him' ahead of his 770km cycle to raise money to cure Parkinson's disease.

The charity is close to the former Rugby star's heart as his dad, Phillip Tindall, was diagnosed with the disease in 2003.

WATCH: Mike Tindall discusses dad's battle with Parkinson's in video with BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent

Talking directly to camera from a sofa, the father-of-three said: "It's just dawned on me that in ten days I am cycling over the alps and haven't really started fundraising so I thought I'd put out this video for Cure Parkinson's.

"Four years ago we started with the Ray Pirani from the west to east coast of the most southerly towns in France. This time we're doing the Red Alpine, so we're starting at Lake Geneva and we are heading to Nice - over the alps…"



Mike addressed his 189,000 followers on Instagram

The 43-year-old revealed he will cover a whopping 770km distance on the trip along with 40-50 other people, and said the group will cover a staggering 18,000m of vertical ascent across six days, which is two times the height of Mount Everest.

He jested: "which as a 100 kg man doesn't really sit that well with me!" He continued: "If anyone can support me there is a link in my bio that will take you through the link tree to where you can go to the just giving page.

"There are people with Parkinson's doing the cycle. They've already set off, they're taking it a bit more leisurely as they need to do but it's an unbelievable feat for them to make it.

Mike is married to wife Zara Tindall

"It just proves that getting out and staying active is not just a mental relief but it keeps you physically strong and keeps you better. There are a lot of drugs out there that we're really really hopeful about…"

"...I'll try and check in as many times as I can when we're on the ride but any donations would be massively appreciated.

"We are trying to find the cure but unfortunately the cure and clinical trials cost money but please give generously and pray for me."

Mike is a doting father-of-three

Fans were delighted with the update and couldn't wait to leave their comments for the husband of Zara Tindall.

One fan penned: "Best wishes and strength to you. I hope you have clear skies (well, at least not rainy) and may the wind be at your back. Thank you for taking on this cause. Never give up and never give in."

A second added: "Well done and thanks. Donating in honour of my Dad who had it when there were not many drugs around."

A third penned: "Wow huge thing to do. Good luck. Donation [tick emoji]."

A fourth said: "Love this! Good luck, hope you can raise as much as possible." A fifth replied: "Done and good luck to you all."

