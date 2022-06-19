Zara and Mike Tindall's cutest moments with their kids They're such doting parents!

Zara and Mike Tindall are devoted parents, as they've proven over the years in many photos of their beautiful young family.

The couple share daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, four, as well as one-year-old son Lucas. Both sportspeople, the pair are very down-to-earth, hands-on parents.

They have frequently been pictured giving their daughters hugs, piggybacks and joking around with them in public, meaning little Lucas can look forward to many happy, fun times with his family as he grows up!

Keep scrolling to see the most adorable moments of Zara and Mike with their children...

WATCH: Mia and Lena Tindall have caught in sibling row during Platinum Jubilee pageant

Lena was fascinated with mum Zara at the Festival of British Eventing in 2019.

What do you think captured the little one's attention?

And Lena sweetly got a smooch from her mum the same day!

Keep clicking to see more photos...

That's some air! Mike threw Lena high in the air during a family outing at the same event, to her delight.

Mia and Zara watched intently during the 2018 Celebrity Cup at Celtic Manor Resort. However, the little girl had something extra to chew on.

It was a fun-filled family day out for Mike, Zara, Mia and Lena (in her stroller) at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials in September 2018.

At the Celebrity Cup, Mia received a tender kiss from her dad. Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

At the same event, Mike and Lena looked like twins thanks to their similar facial expressions. What are they looking at?

Weeeee! The former rugby player spun his eldest daughter at the Land Rover Novice and Intermediate Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in March 2019.

Mia enjoyed an ice cream as she held hands with her mom at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials.

Mike carried Mia on his shoulders as they attended the 2017 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, and she enjoyed some sweets!

At the Celebrity Cup charity fundraiser golf tournament, Mia looked like she had a blast as she rode on her daddy's back.

Doting mum Zara helped her youngest daughter out of the bouncy castle at the 2019 festival , while it appears something else caught Lena's eye.

Mia gave a big stretch in the backseat of the car as the Tindalls arrived for the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch in December 2019. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ready for a sleep? Mia yawned as she rode on her dad's shoulders at the 2016 Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park. It must have been a big day for her!

Zara playfully touched her elder daughter's face as Mia looked up at her during a day out in Stroud in September 2019. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Mia waved from high up on her father's shoulders at the 2016 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

And the pair had a sweet moment as they smiled and gazed at each other!

Little Lena held onto her mom during the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

And the youngster also enjoyed a ride on dad Mike's shoulders.

Mike looked after young Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk, where Zara competed in April 2022.

Zara was then seen cuddling and laughing with her son.

The couple didn't bring their youngest child to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, but Mike shared a sweet moment with Mia at the event.

Meanwhile, Zara and Mia enjoyed watching the parade together.

