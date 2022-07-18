Sarah Ferguson's touching visit to Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees: details Sarah, Duchess of York travelled to the Upper Silesia region

Sarah Ferguson travelled to Poland last week to continue her remarkable philanthropic work helping to support displaced Ukrainian refugees.

In a bid to strengthen the work of local communities, the mum-of-two visited the likes of Dąbrowa Górnicza and Rudy where she carried out awe-inspiring charity work backed by her very own initiative, Sarah's Trust.

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York makes moving visit to Poland

Emphasising the importance of education, the 62-year-old gifted a blind refugee student with a brand-new computer. Overcome with joy, the young student was seemingly delighted by Sarah's act of generosity. Later, Sarah revealed that her charity had in fact secured enough money to fund £14,000-worth of computers.

Speaking of her charitable work, Sarah said: "Since March, when the war started, we have been very present in supporting the Polish people [as they aid] refugees from Ukraine. My job is to support the Polish people who have been so kind to me."

Sarah continued her philanthropic work in Dąbrowa Górnicza and Rudy

Sharing the news via her Instagram, Sarah added: "My charity @sarahs_trust is doing all it can to help, sending in articulated lorries with humanitarian aid including food, books and shoes to bordering towns.

"I have had three of my own children's books translated into braille for a group of children who are members of a truly inspiring blind choir."

Building on the remarkable work of her charity, Sarah moreover helped to erect a collapsible 'tea tent' designed to host refugee children across Upper Silesia. The cleverly crafted structure features an array of different tents designed to enhance the development and well-being of young Ukrainian refugees.

From reading tents, to play areas and designated baking zones, Sarah's 'Play in a Box' will support the local communities long into the future.

The mum-of-two has been working hard to support Poland's refugees

Reflecting on her first ever 'Play in a Box', Sarah remarked: "I'm so proud today, it's a very big moment for me!"

Prince Andrew's former wife has travelled to Poland on three occasions since Ukraine's war with Russia first broke out in March. Indeed, she became the first member of the extended Royal family to travel to Poland to support local communities.

Fergie also visited Poland back in March

Following her emotional visit in March, Sarah penned: "The invasion of Ukraine is heartbreaking to watch. It is unbearable to see families being separated and civilians being caught up in the bloodshed.

"I have always believed the smile of a child is the most important thing in the world, so to see so many children caught up in this crisis is particularly affecting."

