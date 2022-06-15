Sarah Ferguson flooded with support as she issues heartfelt message

Sarah, Duchess of York took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she posted a video update that got her followers talking.

The down-to-earth royal shared a clip that showed her posing alongside a former refugee from Croatia as she delivered an important message.

"It's very important that today this wonderful lady Zelka, who was the little girl in the blue coat in the iconic photograph has agreed to be filmed today.

"It is an iconic photograph because Zelka said, 'Because I'm a mum now and I have my daughter Maya, and I wish that all the displaced refugees children, women, parents, everyone, to realise there is help, you can rebuild, we are going to help you rebuild. You are not on your own…

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt update for very special reason

"Every single person right now running across the borders from Ukraine or Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria. This lady, who was the iconic girl in the photograph, aged four, here she is today as a mother, here is the blue coat."

The pair held up the small jacket before Sarah continued. "What we've done today with the Montessori group and myself is we've decided to support completely her dream which is to build a memorial site across the road from where we are now, which was very close to where the war originally started in order that we remember every single person that gave their lives in the war."

Sarah supports many good causes

Sarah finished by addressing a final message to refugees, saying: "Don't give up, you have hope." Her followers were delighted by the video, with one writing: "Thanks for your work Sarah."

Others commented: "Wonderful Sarah you are such an inspiration," and "You are amazing… beautiful job," while some simply posted rows of red heart emojis in response.

The video comes a day after the Duchess attracted attention for comments about her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, who she described as a "good and kind man".

