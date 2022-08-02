Princess Charlotte's rollercoaster of emotions at Commonwealth Games - best photos The royal was quick to react

Her brother Prince Louis recently captured the nation with his funny facial expressions at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but on Tuesday, it was Princess Charlotte's turn.

The seven-year-old royal accompanied her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte looks so shy as she shakes hands with well-wisher

Watching the swimming at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, where they were also joined by the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, little Charlotte offered several relatable facial expressions during the relays.

William and Kate, both 40, looked delighted to be reunited with Edward and Sophie as they greeted each other with a kiss before taking their seats.

Princess Charlotte gave her dad the thumbs up

At one point, Princess Charlotte was seen looking very tense as her jaw dropped while moments later, she cheekily stuck her tongue out.

The young royal, meanwhile, looked adorable in a striped summer dress that featured a Peter Pan collar, and white strappy sandals.

The young royal with her parents Prince William and Kate

The royals were cheering and applauding alongside the crowd for England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley. After rolling her eyes following a comment from her father, Charlotte then cracked a smile as Luke's heat came to a close.

The seven-year-old appeared to be enjoying the Commonwealth Games

There's no denying Princess Charlotte appears to be following in her parents' footsteps as a sports fan. Earlier this week, the fourth-in-line to the throne sent a good luck video message to the Lionesses ahead of their Euros win on Sunday.

The royal looking downcast

In the clip, Prince William said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way." The little Princess, who was cuddled up to her father, added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."

