Princess Eugenie may be enjoying the summer with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, but that didn't stop the royal from sending her well wishes to the Lionesses following their historic win.

After watching the England women's team lift up the trophy on Sunday night, 32-year-old Eugenie took to Instagram to share a picture of the football team celebrating their remarkable win.

WATCH: The Lionesses win Euro 2022

"Wow wow wow… you have done us proud. Thank you for inspiring us," she wrote, adding: "Huge congratulations to the Lionesses!!!"

Eugenie also posted the Queen's heartwarming message, which read: "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women's Football Championships. It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned."

Princess Eugenie shared this post

She continued: "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today," before concluding the letter with her signature: "ELIZABETH R."

The final saw England beat Germany 2-1 after the game went into extra time. The Queen's grandson Prince William was seen cheering on the football team from the sidelines at Wembley.

The message of support comes just a day after the Changing the Guard took place to the tune of Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Queen's team shared a sweet video of the military band standing outside Buckingham Palace playing the iconic 1969 song.

The caption read: "There was some special music at today's Changing the Guard #Lionesses @ArmyinLondon @England @Lionesses."

