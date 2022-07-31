Prince William delivers moving tribute after 'sensational' England football win 

Prince William has shared an emotional message with followers after England's women's football team won the 2022 Euro Championship final.

"Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!" he captioned a post on Instagram with the picture showing women holding up high their trophy. He signed the post "W," revealing it was from him directly.

WATCH: Prince William celebrates England's first goal in Euro 2022

The finals saw England beat Germany 2-1 after the game went into extra time. William could be seen cheeting loudly as Chloe Kelly scored the team's second, crucial goal ten minutes before the end of the match.

William is a keen football fan and headed to Wembley on Sunday to show his support for the England women's football team – also known as the Lionesses – in their bid for victory against Germany in the Euros.

The dad-of-three delighted fans earlier in the day when he released a video alongside his daughter, Princess Charlotte, as they shared their excitement about the match.

In the touching tribute, which was posted to both Twitter and Instagram, William and Charlotte spoke directly to the camera.

William praised the 'sensational' team

The Prince said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."

Charlotte added: "Good luck, I hope you win."

Although Charlotte didn't join her dad at the event, she will no doubt be cheering on the England team. Her older brother, Prince George, nine, is also a keen football fan.

Prince George melted hearts last year when he attended the men's finals alongside his parents, seeming devastated when England didn't lift the cup.

He was comforted by his loving dad, however, and royal watchers were touched by his sweet and genuine reactions.