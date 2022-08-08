The Queen cancels event at Balmoral Castle - details Her Majesty pulled out last minute

The Queen has cancelled a scheduled event at Balmoral Castle.

In lieu of the proposed traditional welcome, the 96-year-old will hold a smaller, 'private event'. Aside from during the pandemic, it will be the first time in decades that she will not greet well-wishers at the gates to mark the start of her summer holiday.

Despite the unexpected nature of the cancellation, the Palace suggested that the change was "in line with adapting Her Majesty's schedule for her comfort."

Typically, the Queen would inspect a Guard of Honour from Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland. This year, however, HELLO! understands that the royal will attend a private event within the grounds of Balmoral Castle later this week.

The Queen inspecting the Balaklava Company in 2021

The monarch is currently enjoying a summer break at Balmoral, where she arrived earlier this month. She usually travels to the Scottish residence in July and stays at Craigowan Lodge initially, which is located a mile from the main Balmoral Castle.

She then traditionally moves from Craigowan Lodge to Balmoral after the castle closes to the public on 2 August and will stay in Scotland until September or October before resuming her royal duties.

Scotland is considered to be one of the Queen's favourite places; she and her late husband Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

Her Majesty heads to Balmoral in July

The update comes after the Queen received some sad news regarding her very close childhood friend, Lady Myra Butter, who sadly passed away on Wednesday. The 97-year-old, who was part of the Queen's inner circle, died "peacefully" in London. Lady Butter also had a particularly close relationship with the Monarch's late husband, Prince Philip.

Myra was a descendent of Tsar Nicholas I of Russia and playwright, novelist and poet, Alexander Pushkin. During her lifetime she established the Pushkin award in honour of her ancestor, which celebrates literary excellence.

