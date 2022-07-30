The Queen celebrates happy wedding news during Balmoral summer break Her Majesty sent a card to John Bishop's parents

Although the Queen is normally very busy, she took the time to do something very unexpected recently as she sent a card to comedian John Bishop's parents.

The heartwarming card was sent to the couple in order to mark the pair's 61st wedding anniversary, which took place on 1st April 2022. The card featured a stunning photo of the monarch and inside, the message read: "I am so pleased to know that you celebrated your sixty-first wedding anniversary on 1st April 2022. I send my congratulations and best wishes to you for such a special occasion." The message finished with Her Majesty's signature.

John was left shocked that his parents received the card, and shared it on Instagram, writing: "A lovely thing for Liz to remember my Mum and Dad's anniversary."

Fans were impressed with both the card and the longevity of John's parents' relationship, as one posted: "A class act."

A second shared: "My parents also celebrated their 60th anniversary on the same day as yours, they were also thrilled with their card!" while a third added: "Well that's a bit special. Many congratulations Mr and Mrs Bishop."

John's parents recieved a special card

And a fourth penned: "No mean feat. If only there were more like your mum and dad! Hope myself and Mr Bish get to 60 years....47 so far and I wouldn't change a thing. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Bishop."

The Queen is currently enjoying her summer break in Balmoral, where she arrived earlier this month.

She is likely to spend several months at the estate and will no doubt be joined by other members of her family during her time there.

Her Majesty has a fondness for Scotland

The Queen usually travels to Balmoral from mid to end of July and first stays at Craigowan Lodge - the stone cottage which is located a mile from the main Balmoral Castle.

She will reside at the seven-bedroom lodge until her main Scottish residence closes to the public on 2 August. The Queen tends to stay in Scotland until September/October time before her royal duties resume.

Scotland is considered to be one of the Queen's favourite places; she and her late husband Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

