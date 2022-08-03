Princess Charlotte stuns royal fans with striking resemblance to the Queen The seven-year-old travelled to Birmingham

Princess Charlotte delighted fans with her surprise appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

Joined by her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the trio soaked up some sporting action at Birmingham's Sandwell Aquatics Centre. And on Tuesday evening, Prince William and Kate took to their official Instagram account to share a selection of highlights.

The royal couple treated their fans to a carousel of joyous snaps documenting their busy day. From photos with gymnasts to dancing mascots and heated swimming races, it seems the Cambridge family got well and truly stuck in.

Prince William and Kate captioned their photos: "Athletes, mascots, and an amazing atmosphere…. an unforgettable day for all of us at #B2022!

Princess Charlotte wore adorable plaits

"A real highlight was going behind the scenes with @teamsportsaid and @officialteamengland Futures where the next generation of athletes and support staff are helped to perform at their best, handle pressure and make the most of their experience at major Games."

Royal fans raced to the comment section to express their excitement at seeing Princess Charlotte. "Amazing to see Princess Charlotte, so happy she got to meet the gymnasts!" wrote one, whilst a second chimed: "LOVE how inclusive they are with their children and each with their own interests!"

The youngster had a blast alongside her father

Reacting to her sweet nature, a third penned: "Charlotte is so cute… that precious smile".

Other fans couldn't help but draw parallels between the youngster and Her Majesty. "Princess Charlotte is very much like Her Majesty the Queen as a child", wrote one.

A second noted: "Princess Charlotte looks like her Great Grandmother the Queen".

Fans compared Princess Charlotte to Her Majesty

This isn't the first time the fourth-in-line to the throne has been compared to the 96-year-old. Following Prince William and Charlotte's adorable good luck video aimed at the Lionesses, royal fans were quick to share their thoughts.

One commented: "Aww she looks so much like her granny Liz!!" and another responded: "Her granny is Diana," to which a third replied: "Oh come on you know what they meant!"

