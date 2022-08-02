Relief for the Queen after man charged following Windsor Castle incident Her Majesty is currently relaxing at Balmoral

The Queen had a worrying Christmas Day in 2021 after an intruder broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle with a crossbow, with the "intent to injure" her.

But the monarch will surely be relieved as on Tuesday, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail was charged under section 2 of the Treason Act 1842. The Southampton resident has also been charged with threats to kill under section 16 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 and possession of an offensive weapon under section 1 of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953.

Jaswant currently remains in custody and he is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 17 August.

Scotland Yard released the news with Nick Price, the head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter-Terrorism Division, had been authorised to charge the suspect.

Last Christmas, the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of Windsor Castle where the Queen and several other members of the royal family were spending the Christmas holidays.

It was understood that the suspect, then aged 19, did not manage to break into any of the buildings inside the castle grounds before he was taken into police custody.

The alleged incident took place at Windsor Castle

Her Majesty is currently on her summer break in Balmoral, and she interrupted her holiday to send a special message to the Lionesses after they won the Women's Euros.

Addressing the players in a statement, she said: "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships. It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned."

She continued: "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today," before concluding the letter with the signature: "ELIZABETH R".

