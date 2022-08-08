Sophie Wessex shares rare personal tweet for this amazing reason The Queen's daughter-in-law has been attending the Commonwealth Games

The Countess of Wessex has posted a rare personal tweet to congratulate the England women's hockey team.

MORE: Sophie Wessex stuns in boho blouse and the sleekest trousers for glamorous family outing

The England team made history on Sunday by winning their first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, which are currently being held in Birmingham.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit

Sharing a message from the royal family's official Twitter account, Sophie, 57, wrote: "Massive, massive congratulations to @EnglandHockey - well-deserved Commonwealth Gold medallists.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex's sell-out dress is the prettiest outfit you'll see all day

SEE: Sporty royal ladies! Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice & more's best workout looks

"Well done Holly for leading such a fabulous team. I am so happy and so, so proud of you all. You are all stars." The heartwarming message was signed off by, "Sophie".

England women's hockey team won the Commonwealth Games final with a 2-1 victory over Australia. "I'm a bit lost for words - it's the first time in history we've ever done this," England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb told the BBC.

Massive, massive congratulations to @EnglandHockey - well-deserved Commonwealth Gold medallists. Well done Holly for leading such a fabulous team. I am so happy and so, so proud of you all. You are all stars. ⭐️



- Sophie pic.twitter.com/IM7nsZ06uJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 7, 2022

Sophie shared this message on Twitter

"It's a new group. I think over the next two years it's pretty exciting when we join up with the GB squad when the Scots and the Welsh come in.

"The crowd's support has been absolutely phenomenal. I just feel so lucky that's it's in my career that we get a home Commonwealth Games."

Both Sophie and her husband Prince Edward have been attending various events throughout the tournament. The Earl of Wessex is the Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Sophie met the England hockey team last week

It has been a family affair for the Wessexes, who have also brought their teenage daughter Lady Louise Windsor and son James, Viscount Severn to various games throughout the tournament.

Other members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla have attended events celebrating the Games, meeting competitors, volunteers and support staff, visiting venues and attending sporting fixtures.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.