Prince Charles represents the Queen as he opens Commonwealth Games with wife Camilla The royal couple attended the opening ceremony

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall travelled to Birmingham on Thursday night to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Charles was representing his mother the Queen, who is not attending the Games due to her ongoing mobility issues, Buckingham Palace previously announced.

At the opening ceremony, the Prince read the Queen's message for the Games, which she placed into the Commonwealth Games Baton back in October 2021 and which has travelled the globe during a 294-day journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex also made an appearance at the opening ceremony.

Prince Edward, who is vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, released a message ahead of the event's opening ceremony, saying in part: "The Games are more than just about sport, they are the greatest manifestation of the Commonwealth: our extraordinary collection of countries linked together through a myriad of bonds of common interests and relationships.

"The parallel arts festival is an integral part of this celebration and reminds us of our shared values and the tremendous talent that exists across our family of nations.

"The stage is now set and the show is about to begin. To everyone involved in the production, whether behind the scenes or front-of-house: thank you, good luck and enjoy yourselves. I know from all your preparations that you want to make Birmingham 2022 a brilliant and memorable experience."

Commonwealth Games medal winners Tom Daley OBE, Kim Daybell, Max Whitlock MBE, Galal Yafai, and Alex Danson-Bennett MBE were official baton bearers at the opening ceremony, which was broadcast on BBC One.

Each of the athletes taking part represented a cause close to their hearts. Diver Tom showed his support of LGBTQIA rights, while Max backed mental health.

The Games will run until Monday 8 August and promise to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago. Over the next 11 days, more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.

Members of the royal family will be out in force to attend the Games, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne.

