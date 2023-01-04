Sporty Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall & Co rocking activewear - best photos Spot the best-dressed royals hitting the slopes, playing sports, running and more

If hitting your health and fitness goals is top of your 'to do' list as we enter a new year, you may want to look to some of the sportiest royal ladies for your workout inspiration.

The likes of the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall love to get their sweat on in style, donning some of the chicest activewear and sought-after workout gear. Whatever you're channelling in 2023, be it Wimbledon chic, Princess Diana's iconic activewear or Queen Maxima on the slopes, the best-dressed royal ladies certainly don't disappoint when it comes to serving up fashionable workout ensembles.

We love to take our style inspiration from the sporty Princess Kate to the Countess of Wessex. Take a look at some of their most stylish workout looks below…

Kate Middleton

Princess Kate is known for her athletic prowess and the royal mum-of-three looked fabulous at the SailGP in 2022 when she joined Team GB for the Commonwealth Race at Plymouth Hoe. Looking ready to hit the waves, the royal looked effortlessly sporty in a wetsuit and shades before slipping into nautical knitwear and white shorts.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana will always be the OG when it comes to royal ladies rocking sportswear. She was typically seen hitting the gym in graphic sweatshirts, colourful biker shorts, and chunky trainers – she was even seen on more than one occasion adding a bright, statement coat to her workout gear.

Meghan Markle

It's no secret that the Duchess of Sussex is a fan of yoga (her mum Doria Ragland is a yoga teacher) so it's no surprise that Meghan chooses to dress in fitness clothing occasionally.

While she keeps her workouts behind closed doors, we did get a peek into her fitness wardrobe when she toured Australia with Prince Harry back in 2018. Photographed on board a boat in Sydney, Meghan wore some very cool Veja trainers, resulting in searches for the shoes increasing by 115 per cent shortly afterwards.

Keep scrolling for more regal workout wear looks…

Princess of Wales

Princess Kate is known for her love of keeping fit and the mum-of-three looked fab back in 2012 when she joined the GB hockey team for a practice at London's Olympic Park. We adored her coral leggings, grey hoodie and trainers. So great to see her casual look.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin, Lady Amelia, is quite the trendsetter, even when it comes to activewear. We loved her bold and bright yoga outfit in this photo. Dressed in some blue leggings and a cropped black sports vest, the young royal showed off her toned figure as she hit the mat ready for a sweaty flow.

Crown Princess Mary

The Danish royal looked super toned when she ran a marathon ahead of the Youth Innovation Summit 2019 in the Moroccan capital Raba. Chic Mary wore some cool navy Nike leggings with a matching zip-up top, red T-shirt and pale blue cap for the race.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Wow, Lady Kitty looked incredible back in January 2018 in this pre-run snap. The model and niece of the late Princess Diana shared the photo on her Instagram page, with the caption: "Race you to the top!" Kitty wore workout wear by popular label Sweaty Betty – her neon orange crop top and maroon leggings are ace. Only slight flat stomach envy over here…

Princess Kate enjoys playing tennis and is a regular in the royal box at Wimbledon each year. Back in October 2018, the wife of Prince William joined a tennis session on a visit to Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme. Loving the all-black workout look!

The Countess of Wessex

Not many of us can pull of a pair of cycling shorts but somehow Sophie nails it. The Countess looked great in her cycling outfit back in 2016 when she completed the Diamond Challenge cycle ride. The 445 mile course went from Edinburgh to London. Impressive.

Princess Beatrice

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is a keen runner and here we see her taking part in the Lady Garden 5K & 10K Run in May 2017. The royal looked the part in her coral T-shirt and black leggings. Just the thing we'd wear.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

Maria-Olympia looked amazing post-run in this Instagram photo. We're loving her dark activewear with a cute, red cap. Totally stealing this look for one's next powerwalk - in the summer, obviously.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Charlene was part of the winning team of the Riviera Water Bike Challenge in June 2018. She looked so pro in her lycra leggings and team top. Our royal activewear icon.

Queen Maxima

How chic is Queen Maxima in her ski get-up? The Netherlands monarch was queen of the slopes in Lech, Austria back in February 2017 in this sleek black and grey outfit.

Zara Tindall

Possibly the fittest of all the royals, the Queen's granddaughter is a professional horse rider. Here she is looking smart in her riding boots, jodhpurs and top during the Whately Manor International Horse Trials in Gloucestershire in September 2018.

