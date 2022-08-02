﻿

The Countess of Wessex's sell-out dress is the prettiest outfit you'll see all day

A royally-gorgeous look…

The Countess of Wessex has been thoroughly enjoying the Commonwealth Games since they started last week, having been to many of the events so far.

On the fourth day of the landmark games, the mother-of-two was spotted in the stands at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, where she enjoyed the evening events with her husband.

Looking as beautiful as ever, she donned a seriously pretty floral dress by one of her favourite brands, ME+EM. The 'Ditsy Floral Tea Dress' is a gorgeous style that went into the brand's summer sale, but has sadly since sold out. But don't worry, we've found a great high street alternative we think you may like - keep scrolling!

ME+EM is really having a moment right now with the royal ladies - the Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan too. During the royal tour of Scotland in 2021, Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home, and wore an eye-catching pink outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster had told her it was her favourite colour. The silk shirt dress cost £450 and looked incredible on the mother-of-three.

Sophie looked beautiful wearing her ME+EM dress

As well as Kate and Sophie, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Cornwall have been spotted wearing the label, too.

ME+EM is a sustainable brand which is very important to the royal family who always re-wear and recycle their clothes.

Clare Hornby, the founder, explains of her label: "The secret to ME+EM is that we don’t have middlemen. I’m obsessed with quality and in order to offer the highest standard at an accessible price, we handle everything ourselves, in-house. No third parties mean no unnecessary mark-ups.

"It’s the very simple reason why we no longer have to choose between luxury and cost. I’m proud to say that ME+EM was the very first luxury brand in the UK to disrupt the market in this way, paving the way for a new vision of womenswear."

