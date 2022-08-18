Charles Spencer full of joy as he celebrates family news in rare personal tweet The Earl is a proud father of seven

Charles Spencer has taken to Twitter to share a very rare personal message with his fans.

The 58-year-old – the younger brother of the late Princess Diana – is a father to seven children, and it was his pride in youngest son Edmund that prompted the tweet.

In a loving message, Charles explained: "I don't normally bore people about my children, but forgive me for being so very proud of my son, Ned, who got his A level results today: they were much better than his school predicted, and they mean he goes to his first choice of university. A reward for proper hard work."

Ned – The Honourable Edmund Spencer – was born in October 2003 to Charles and his second wife, Caroline Freud. The couple were married from 2001 until 2007 and also welcomed daughter Lady Lara, now 16, during their marriage.

Charles shared a personal tweet in celebration of his son's achievement

Charles is also a father to four children from his first marriage (1989 – 1997) to Victoria Lockwood; three daughters and one son. They are Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Katya Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Louis is heir apparent to the Spencer family estate, Althorp, where Charles currently lives with his third wife Karen Gordon and their daughter, ten-year-old Lady Charlotte Diana.

Charles with wife Karen, son Ned and daughter Kitty in 2012

Charles inherited Althorp estate when he was 27 as the eldest male in the Spencer family, following the death of his own father, John. It was then that he also succeeded as the 9th Earl Spencer.

The Spencer family's ancestral home in Northamptonshire boasts 90 rooms and some 550 acres – and was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Charles and Diana grew up al Althorp

Following her death, Diana was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake.

