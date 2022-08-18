Earl Spencer shares special clip of rarely seen family member The Earl took to social media

Charles Spencer delighted fans as he took to social media to mark his late grandmother, Cynthia Spencer's, 125th birthday.

On Twitter, the bother of Princess Diana shared the sweetest clip as he beamed about his grandmother who, appeared to have many of the incredible attributes of his late sister Diana.

Captioning the post, he penned: "My late grandmother, Cynthia Spencer, was born #otd in 1897. She married my grandfather in 1919, and died 50 years ago in 1972. Even though I was only 8 when she died, I remember her with love, gratitude, and respect. A happy 125th birthday to you, Grandmother…"

Talking to the camera, he said: "She was just a wonderfully warm, delightful woman.

"She came from a very privileged background she was the daughter of an Irish Duke… a young society lady, her name was being muted as a possible bride to the future king Edward V III but she wasn't really up for that I don't think.

"I remember Mr Pendring, the butler, saying 'she was a real lady' and he loved the fact that when she sat at the dining table she was very polite but she also sat rigidly upright in the way that, she was brought up in the way of old school aristocracy.

Cynthia lived at the Althorp Estate

"She acted as the Queen Mother's closest confidents, she knew how to behave with everyone, she had impeccable manners but she could also charm the birds out of the trees she had that wonderful presence."

Much like the impressive legacy of her granddaughter Princess Diana, the Earl explained she, "became a stalwart of the local area, visiting farmers and villagers if they were unwell.

He added: "She was very community minded it's a testimony to her popularity in this area that the hospice serving the local town Northampton is still called the Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

