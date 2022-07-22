Prince William and Kate's summer holiday destination with the children revealed The royal couple have been enjoying downtime with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are enjoying their summer holidays alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

INSIDE: 9 incredible UK hotels where the royals will be spending their summer holidays

And during their time away, George turned nine, and the Cambridges released a sweet new image of the young royal. The beachside photo gave a hint as to where the family had headed for their vacation as at the time of the photo, the family were enjoying a summer staycation in the UK. The adorable new photo, which was taken by mum Kate earlier in the month, saw the youngster posing in a blue shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Where the royals spend their holidays

His casual outfit was miles away from some of his previous outings, where he was seen wearing a suit and tie during an official visit to Cardiff with his parents during the Platinum Jubilee.

READ: Prince William and Duchess Kate's unconventional sleeping set-up – details

MORE: Everything you need to know about Prince William and Kate's eldest child Prince George

Earlier this month, the royals were seen walking towards a helicopter waiting in the grounds of Kensington Palace and embarking their private jet. They were joined by their pet pooch Orla who was spotted scampering towards the aircraft.

Kate, 40, appeared to be wearing a white summer dress and the same straw hat she donned at Wimbledon to watch the Ladies' Singles Final.

There are some big changes coming for the family

Although their children had been out of school term for a few days before they left, it's likely the reason behind the delay was down to William and Kate's appearance at Wimbledon.

The Cambridges also usually visit Her Majesty in Balmoral, Scotland in August, so it's likely they'll be spending a few days there later this summer. The family have previously flown on commercial flights to reach Aberdeenshire.

DISCOVER: Duchess Kate's nanny for George, Charlotte and Louis: 8 little-known facts

READ: Kate Middleton's heatwave tip that's keeping Duchess Camilla cool

It's a busy time for William, Kate and their young children. The family are said to be relocating to Windsor this summer to be closer to the Queen and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Berkshire.

George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to start a new school in September. While the family will live in Windsor, William and Kate will continue to use Kensington Palace as their London base for work.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.