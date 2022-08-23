Meghan Markle promises to show 'the real me' as she launches Spotify podcast The Duchess has said she will be 'unfiltered'

The Duchess of Sussex has released a promotional video for her new Spotify podcast, promising "the real me".

READ: The emotional reason Meghan Markle may visit these sentimental London spots

Meghan vowed to be "unfiltered" in her series Archetypes, which will see her interview her famous friends starting with Serena Williams.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan promises to be 'unfiltered'

"People should expect the real me in this and probably the me they have never gotten to know," she says in the short teaser, adding: "I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered."

In the video the former actress wears a gorgeous silk shirt with brown and white stripes, paired with cropped pants and nude stiletto heels.

RELATED: Prince Harry visibly upset in new photos from recent trip to Africa

MORE: Meghan Markle reappears with her natural curly hair – and Doria and Archie are all smiles

She wore her hair slicked back in a low ponytail, a style beloved by the Duchess.

The first episode of her podcast, titled The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams, launched on Tuesday.

Maeve Tie Shirt, $110, Anthropologie

The description reads: "Meghan talks to the one and only Serena Williams about the double standard women face when they are labeled "ambitious" and the ripple effects this has on other aspects of their lives.

This groundbreaking premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace.

The first episode of her podcast was called The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams.

The launch comes nearly two years after Archewell Audio's partnership with Spotify was first announced and Meghan and Prince Harry released their first episode, a Holiday Special featuring guests such as Elton John and James Corden. Even the couple's son, Archie Harrison, made an adorable appearance.

Archetypes promises to show Meghan "investigating the labels that try to hold women back".

"Meghan will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives," the description reads.