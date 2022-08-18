Prince Harry 'hosted US officials' during Mozambique trip without Meghan Markle Meghan and their two children stayed in California

Prince Harry traveled to Africa without wife Meghan Markle and his two children as the visit was in his capacity as President of African Parks – a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent.

The visit to Mozambique came as the father-of-two highlighted wildlife conservation in the southern African country, and "welcomed and co-hosted a group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas," a spokesperson told HELLO!

News of the Duke of Sussex's travel broke after the 37-year-old royal was photographed at the airport in a snapshot shared on Twitter by Eric Morier-Genoud following the Prince's arrival in Vilankulos, Mozambique.

Folliowing reports from Instagram account Moz Paparazzi, it is believed the father-of-two chose to stay at Vilanculos Beach Lodge - a luxurious beachfront resort described as "one of the best hotels in Vilankulo".

The Duke was pictured wearing a cap alongside a shirt and pair of shorts, and it's believed that he visited several tourist destinations alongside the group he hosted.

Harry has a long association with and fondness for Africa, where he's been involved in many charitable projects. In a moving speech to the United Nations last month, the Prince said: "Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline... It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

The couple spent time in Africa before and after their marriage

In 2010, Harry went to Mozambique to tour a minefield with the Halo Trust, while dressed in a visor and protective vest in scenes reminiscent of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

African Parks is one of the few private patronages Harry retained when he stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020. He has worked with the charity since 2016 where he helped them complete their relocation of 500 elephants in Malawi.

The non-profit conservation organization manages around 20 national parks in partnership with governments and local communities, in nearly a dozen countries including Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda and Chad.

It was revealed earlier this week that the Sussexes will be returning to Britain next month, for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer.

