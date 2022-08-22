Prince Harry visibly upset in new photos from recent trip to Africa The Prince looked emotional whilst visiting the Kigali Genocide Memorial

Prince Harry was pictured looking visibility upset in new photos released from his secret trip to Africa.

The Duke of Sussex visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda last week and looked pensive as he paid respects to victims of the genocide against the Tutsi which killed hundreds of thousands of people in 1994.

Captioning the photos on Twitter, the official account for the Kigali Genocide Memorial wrote: "While in Rwanda, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex paid his respects to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial."

Royal fans respected Harry's choice to make the emotional visit, with one writing: "His mother's son in every way. Actions speak louder than words. Full of kindness and full of empathy. A great human being really," alongside a red love heart emoji.

While in Rwanda, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex paid his respects to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial. pic.twitter.com/uivskKKavq — Kigali Genocide Memorial (@Kigali_Memorial) August 22, 2022

The touching update was shared on Twitter

A second added: "Thank you for supporting such an important issue." Whilst a third wrote: "Good heart Harry," and added a red love heart emoji.

Harry travelled to Africa in his capacity as President of African Parks – a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent.

On the visit, the 37-year-old has, "welcomed and co-hosted a group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas," a spokesperson told HELLO!

The pair are due to visit the UK in September

Whilst in Africa, the Prince also met up with President Paul Kagame. A picture shared by the president's office shows Harry, dressed casually in a green shirt and beige trousers, standing next to the President.

The tweet read: "President Kagame received Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who visited Rwanda as part of his work as President of African Parks.

"The Government of Rwanda has agreements with African Parks to manage Akagera and Nyungwe National Parks."

President Kagame received Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who visited Rwanda as part of his work as President of African Parks. The Government of Rwanda has agreements with African Parks to manage Akagera and Nyungwe National Parks. pic.twitter.com/P1WPIYSyVg — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 22, 2022

Prince Harry met with President Kagame

The dad-of-two has a long association with and fondness for Africa, where he's been involved in many charitable projects.

In a moving speech to the United Nations last month, the Prince said: "Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline... It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

It appears as though wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hasn't joined him on the trip, although the pair will be travelling together next month on a joint visit to the UK and then on to Germany for the Invictus Games.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

