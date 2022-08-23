Meghan Markle launches new podcast Archetypes and features best friend Serena Williams - listen The first episode features Serena Williams

The Duchess of Sussex has announced the launch of her first podcast series with Spotify, Archetypes.

The first episode of her podcast, titled The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams, launched on Tuesday and the description reads: "Meghan talks to the one and only Serena Williams about the double standard women face when they are labeled "ambitious" and the ripple effects this has on other aspects of their lives. This groundbreaking premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace."

The launch comes nearly two years after Archewell Audio's partnership with Spotify was first announced and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their first episode, a Holiday Special featuring guests such as Elton John and James Corden. Even the couple's son, Archie Harrison, made an adorable appearance.

In March this year, the couple's production company and Spotify announced that Archetypes would launch this summer.

"In this groundbreaking new podcast, ARCHETYPES, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, investigates the labels that try to hold women back," the description of the podcast reads on Spotify.

"Meghan will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives."

In next week's episode, Meghan will talk to Mariah Carey

In a teaser released at the time, the Duchess could be heard saying: "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us... but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"

The Duchess has worked hard on her latest project

She also previewed the types of guests who will be featured throughout the season. "This is 'Archetypes' – the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she said.

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Archetypes marks the first podcast series as part of Spotify and Archewell Audio's exclusive multi-year partnership.