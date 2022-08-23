Meghan Markle reappears with her natural curly hair – and Doria and Archie are all smiles The Duchess is sporting a new look!

Royal fans were left surprised this week after new photos of the Duchess of Sussex surfaced online – showing her sporting her naturally curly hair!

The photos were taken during a Zoom call that Meghan Markle participated in from her Montecito home, and it showed the mother-of-two looking gorgeous with no makeup on.

Also making a surprise appearance was her and Prince Harry's eldest son, Archie, three, and her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives with the Sussex family.

It's not known what the private meeting was about, but many fans have reported that it could be related to her first podcast series, Archetypes.

Meghan is preparing for the launch of her podcast, Archetypes

Back in March, the couple's production company, Archewell Audio, and Spotify announced that Archetypes would launch this summer.

Meghan will host the series that will "investigate the labels that try to hold women back". In "uncensored conversations", the mum-of-two will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes.

In a teaser released earlier this year, the Duchess could be heard saying: "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us… but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"

The couple recently reunited after Prince Harry's trip to Africa

She also previewed the types of guests who will be featured throughout the season. "This is 'Archetypes' – the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she said.

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Archetypes will mark the first podcast series as part of Spotify and Archewell Audio's exclusive multi-year partnership. Fans have been waiting over a year for updates on the couple's multi-million deal with Spotify, so will no doubt be looking forward to its summer release.