Prince Harry looks super cool in polo outfit and tan coat for Aspen appearance The royal will play on the Sentebale team

Prince Harry delighted onlookers in Aspen on Thursday when he arrived at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup and greeted friends with a big hug.

Harry embraced his friend, and charity ambassador, Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina as he turned up at the Aspen Valley Polo Club, looking cool in a tan jacket and his polo uniform.

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras pose for photos

The Prince walked over a bridge alongside small ponies with the pair, and Richard Carter, CEO of Sentebale.

As they posed for pictures, they joked around, with Harry telling Nacho to "stop getting so close" as Nacho put his arms around the royal.

The Prince will play alongside his friend on the Sentebale team as they took to the field against other US Polo Association teams.

Prince Harry joined friend Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina

The annual event is the charity's largest fundraiser of the year and the Duke shared how the team was "proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive".

"The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic," he added.

"We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible."

The royal will play on the Sentebale team

Founded in 2006, Sentebale raises awareness and funds to support children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19.

