Meghan Markle sparks HUGE reaction with first podcast: fans all say the same thing The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Serena Williams

Meghan Markle made headlines on Tuesday as she released the first episode in her Spotify podcast series, Archetypes.

MORE: Meghan Markle dismisses nanny leaving rumours in candid podcast

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with friend Serena Williams for the debut instalment, titled The Misconception of Ambition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered' in Spotify podcast

The two ladies discussed their pregnancies, motherhood, and the stereotypes that women face. They also spoke about the double standards women experience when they are labelled as "ambitious" – and how it has impacted their own lives.

READ: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton won't host Prince Harry and Meghan at new home

MORE: Meghan Markle reappears with her natural curly hair – and Doria and Archie are all smiles

The episode sparked quite a reaction amongst fans, with many praising Meghan for her candour and insight.

Meghan released the first episode in her podcast series on Tuesday

"When Meghan said as young girls we are usually so fearless and then we grow more insecure as we grow up because we get aware of the archetypes thrown at us, I really felt that," wrote one person.

READ: Meghan Markle's modest $4,302/month childhood home was a converted garage – details

MORE: Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland's inherited home could rival a tropical resort

A second added: "I'm loving the relaxed, articulate and insightful episode of Archetypes with Meghan and Serena Williams. Good job!"

She sat down with tennis ace Serena Williams

And a third noted: "Love this conversation with Meghan Markle and @serenawilliams. Hell yes women should be ambitious — and praised for it."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family home is a fully-fledged hotel

MORE: The Queen's 11 royal wedding rules for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more brides

There were a number of standout moments from the podcast – not least when Meghan spoke about the scary moment her son Archie's nursery caught fire.

Meghan recalled a scary incident involving son Archie

Meghan and Prince Harry's son was just "four and a half months old" when they travelled to South Africa for their royal tour. "We dropped him off at this housing unit that we were staying at and he was getting ready to go down for his nap," she began, adding that they immediately left for their first official engagement.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's properties: a peek inside their wildly different homes

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rarely seen rooms inside £11m home are so grand

Following their outing, the couple got into their car and were told the news: "There's been a fire at the residence. There's been a fire in the baby's room."

Harry and Meghan pictured on their South African tour

Meghan continued: "Our amazing nanny Lauren…was in floods of tears. She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, you know what, let me go and get a snack from downstairs."

Lauren took Archie with her, meaning he was not in the room when the fire started.

The couple visited South Africa in 2019

"In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire. There was no smoke detector, someone just happened to smell smoke down the hallway so they went in and the fire was extinguished. He was meant to be sleeping in there.

"Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. And I said, 'This doesn't make any sense, can you just tell people what happened?"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.