Prince Harry polo: best action shots and intimate moments with Prince William, Prince Charles and Meghan Markle The Duke of Sussex loves polo

Since moving to California, Prince Harry has been playing polo at a professional level, but the Duke of Sussex has been passionate about the sport since childhood.

From attending early matches with his mother, Princess Diana, to celebrating triumphant wins with his wife Meghan Markle by his side, many of Harry's most memorable public moments have been snapped at polo matches.

Whether he's galloping atop a horse, toasting a win or commiserating a loss, Prince Harry's emotions are on full show at polo.

Read on for the Duke of Sussex's most iconic polo moments – here's to many more!

Even before he could play, Prince Harry was a regular at the polo, pictured here with his mother, Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince William in 1998.

In June 2022, Harry had a good old stretch following a charity match, proving he'd worked up quite a sweat during the game.

Harry can often be seen shouting atop his horse, and this photo taken in 2005 proves he has long been hollering on the polo field.

Another 2005 shot, showing a passionate Harry enjoying his favourite sport

Prince Harry leaps out of the saddle during his 2022 match

37-year-old Harry proves he's just as passionate now as he was in his teenage years

Prince Harry proves that even royalty pout when things don't go their way at this 2014 match in Tidworth.

Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles share a tender moment at Beaufort Polo Club in 2005.

Brothers Prince William and Harry get competitive in Cirencester in 2003

Prince Harry's grandmother the Queen supported him at a polo match in Ascot in 2003

Meghan Markle kisses her husband in an intimate post-match moment

Harry and William share a post-match debrief in 2013

Prince Harry and William make their way to the polo pitch in 2015, no doubt discussing game tactics

Prince Charles and his sons teamed up for a polo match back in 2004; they sadly lost the match but no doubt enjoyed father-son time.

William and Harry prove they're both skilled on the pitch in this energetic snap

Perhaps Harry and Prince Charles beat William, if this comical photo from 2003 is anything to go by.

