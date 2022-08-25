Prince Harry heads to Aspen with good friend Nacho Figueras for special event The duo are taking part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup

Prince Harry has headed to Aspen, Colorado, to take part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, it has been announced.

An official statement from the charity on Thursday read: "The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup will take place at Aspen Valley Polo Club to raise awareness and funds to support Sentebale’s vital work with children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale, will play on the Sentebale Team, joined by his longtime friend and the charity's ambassador, and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras. The team will battle it out against the Royal Salute and the U.S. Polo Assn. Teams in a round-robin tournament."

Speaking of the event, the Duke added: "We are delighted to return once again to the stunning grounds of Aspen Valley Polo Club for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers' work in HIV, and named after my mum's favourite flower, the "forget-me-not" in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need.

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras at last year's match

"We are all proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic. We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible."

He flew into Colorado after recently travelling to Africa in his capacity as President of African Parks – a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent.

Fans will be wondering if the player's wives, Meghan Markle and Delphina Blaquier, will cheer them on

On the visit, the 37-year-old had "welcomed and co-hosted a group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas," a spokesperson told HELLO!.

Founded in 2006, Sentebale raises awareness and funds to support their with children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19.