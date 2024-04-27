Why Meghan Markle and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not travel to the UK with Harry next month

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly visiting the UK next month, to attend the Invictus Games’ 10th Anniversary Service which will be held on 8 May at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Although Harry’s appearance is yet to be confirmed, with reports also indicating he may choose to appear via video call, three people that are very unlikely to attend are the Duchess of Sussex and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Netflix A tender moment with Archie during Meghan's pregnancy with Lilibet which featured in their Netflix docuseries

In A Right Royal Podcast’s latest episode, titled A Right Royal Jam, co-hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, as well as HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash, talk to The Daily Telegraph’s royal editor, Hannah Furness, about Prince Harry’s possible visit, with Hannah revealing why Meghan and their children will not travel to the UK just yet. Listen below.

Also in the episode, Hannah talks at length about Meghan’s latest venture, her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, and her company’s first product, which she has sent to fifty of her nearest and dearest, a personalised homemade jar of jam.

© Instagram Abigail Spencer showed off Meghan Markle's jam on her Instagram

“This isn't necessarily what we were led to expect when they first left the royal family. There was a lot of talk about philanthropy. They did all these events not long after they left the UK: Black Lives Matter, gender equality, voting in America, all kinds of topics that are quite serious and quite philanthropic. And that has spun out and sort of quietly disappeared, and in its place, we have this new product range, which will be coming out in the next month or so."

“It’s exciting,” she adds. “The royal beat has become quite difficult this year and quite challenging. It's been quite sad actually, in a lot of ways. So, this is quite a nice boost.”

During the new episode, co-hosts Andrea and Emmy talk to Emily about Prince Louis’ ‘unedited’ sixth birthday portrait, taken by mum Kate, as well as to colleagues Sophie Hamilton, who travelled to Bucharest with Sarah, Duchess of York, to an orphanage, and Alexandra Hurtado, who interviewed Prince Harry’s best friend Nacho Figueras ahead of their polo match in Florida earlier this month in aid of Sentebale.