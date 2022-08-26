Kate Middleton is identical to Prince Louis in sweet throwback photo The Duchess of Cambridge has strong genes!

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a previously-unseen photo of herself as a child to mark Father's Day back in June 2020 – and there's no denying that her youngest son Prince Louis looks just like her!

On the official Kensington Royal Instagram account, Prince William and Kate shared two new photos at the time to celebrate their dads.

The Duchess chose to share a photo of herself sitting on Michael Middleton's knee, dressed in a checked shirt and jeans, and wearing plaits in her hair. The royal couple also shared a photo of William with Prince Charles, which had been taken by Kate in December.

Fans were quick to comment on Kate's likeness to her youngest son in the comments, with one writing: "Is that Louis or mama?" while another wrote: "Looks just like Louis!" A third added: "I can see George and Louis in this."

Kate as a little girl with dad Michael Middleton

Kate, 40, is incredibly close to her family and had an idyllic childhood with her two younger siblings, Pippa and James Middleton.

In 2020, the mother-of-three opened up about her early memories during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

She said: "If I take the experience from my own childhood, coupled with what I know now and what I’ve learnt from the experts in the Early Years sector, I think there's a few things that really stand out for me.

The Duchess looks just like Prince Louis!

"One is the quality of relationships. So, those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood.

"I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

