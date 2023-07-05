Happy news for the Princess of Wales's brother and his wife

James Middleton has announced that he and wife Alizée Thevenet are expecting their first baby at the end of the year.

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, 36, confirmed the happy news in a sweet Instagram post, which of course featured his beloved pet dogs.

The entrepreneur wrote: "We couldn't be more excited … well Mable might be," adding: "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family." The two photos showed Alizée cradling her bump while doting on their gorgeous dog Mabel.

The comments section was flooded with well-wishes and congratulations from their followers. One person wrote: "This is such happy news. All the very best wishes!" A second added: "Huge congratulations to you both," as a third commented: "What fabulous heartwarming news to share! Wishing you all well and happy times."

The baby will be the seventh grandchild for James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

© Getty Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton attend the Bulgari gala dinner to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The couple are the proud grandparents of Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and her husband James Matthews' kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

James and French financial analyst Alizée tied the knot on 11 September 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, with HELLO! sharing world exclusive photos from their happy day.

© Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images James Middleton is passionate about dogs

The bride wore a Bardot-style 1980s wedding dress, which belonged to her mother-in-law Carole.

Carole and Michael were in attendance, as well as James's siblings the Princess of Wales, with her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, and their eldest children Arthur and Grace.

The couple's dogs, Ella and Mabel, also had a starring role as flower girls at the ceremony.

James revealed in a piece for The Telegraph in March 2021 that he had Ella to thank for him meeting his future wife at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea in 2018.

© Instagram The couple will welcome their first child at the end of the year

He wrote: "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

Sadly, Ella passed away in January 2023, but James has continued to remember his beloved dog in sweet Instagram posts.

