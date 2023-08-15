How Prince George and Princess Charlotte might be spending summer in Windsor without parents

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children have access to an incredible experience on their doorstep

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have been enjoying their summer holidays and the eldest two could have a fun adventure in store if they were to attend a special kids' camp right on their doorstep.

There is a 'Nature explorer’s day camp' running for multiple days this week within the Windsor Great Park, which is where the family's main residence, Adelaide Cottage, is located.

The park's website explains: "Join us for a wide variety of fun activities and wildlife exploration. Learn lots about our amazing and interesting wildlife and how to protect their habitats through a range of games and crafts. This day camp runs from 9.30am to 3.00pm," and it is running until Friday.

The sessions are open to 8-12 year olds, meaning young Louis will have to stay at home, and the price per ticket is £37.48.

We already know that the Wales children are big fans of the great outdoors, taking after their adventurous parents.

Prince William has previously opened up about his kids' passion for being outside, by saying: "Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors… They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming the honey.

"George particularly, if he's not outdoors he's quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside."

Soon the family are likely to be heading to Scotland as part of their summer holiday, joining King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle.

The Waleses actually have their own place to stay on-site, a property known as Tam-Na-Ghar, which was gifted to Prince William by his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, before she passed away in 2002.

Spending time at the glorious 50,000-acre Balmoral estate gives the whole family a chance to relax and recharge, enjoying wholesome pastimes such as fishing, hiking and horse riding. Picnics and barbeques have been known to be regular occurrences while there too – it sounds idyllic!

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be joining the family? While the Sussexes could have been invited to the family gathering by Charles, they have made no word about attending.

It seems unlikely that they will travel over from the US with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, instead choosing to have summer at home in their sprawling mansion in Montecito.

