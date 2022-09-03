Duchess Kate pictured out driving in Windsor during move to Adelaide Cottage The Cambridges have moved to Windsor

Duchess Kate has been seen driving around Windsor after moving to Adelaide Cottage with Prince William, and their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Kate was seen waving as she drove out of her estate earlier this morning. Despite the intensity of moving homes, the Duchess appeared relaxed in the photos.

The Cambridges have made the move this weekend, ahead of the royal youngsters starting at their new school, Lambrook co-educational private school, near Ascot in Berkshire.

Their new school is boasted to have 52 acres of ground with fees for all three of them totaling in excess of £50,000 a year.

The young royals will attend Lambrook school

The family-of-five will use the pretty 19th century Adelaide Cottage as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home, which belongs to the Crown Estate.

Kensington Palace will remain as William and Kate's official residence and their working base, which will continue to house their office staff.

As their new home is not considered to be as vast as the likes of Kensington Palace or their 10-bedroom Norfolk country mansion Anmer Hall, their full-time nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo will live elsewhere for the first time, as will other staff including the housekeeper and the chef.

The Cambridges have moved from their Kensington Palace apartment

Their move allows the family to be closer to Her Majesty the Queen who recently has chosen to reside at Windsor Castle as she continues to struggle with her immobility issues.

The royal move came just as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan touched down in the UK on Saturday morning as they visit the UK for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

HELLO! understands that the couple landed on Saturday morning after shunning the use of a private jet and flying commercial. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, did not appear to be with them.

It was confirmed in August that Harry and Meghan would be returning to British soil, with a spokesperson for the couple saying at the time: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

