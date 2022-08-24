Inside the royal babies' adorable nurseries – from Prince George to Archie Harrison These royal nursery themes are so sweet

Decorating the nursery is an exciting rite of passage for any expectant parent, and the royals are no exception.

Royal parents including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all created adorable nurseries for their children inside their family homes, and while we haven't often seen inside the private spaces, we have been given an insight into the décor and the sentimental items they include…

Prince William and Kate's Peter Rabbit themed nursery for Prince George

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their eldest son, Prince George, they were reported to have taken inspiration from Beatrix Potter's beloved characters, Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddle-duck and Mrs Tiggy Winkle as the theme for his nursery.

The Duke and Duchess were believed to have used the same design company that created nurseries for William, his brother Harry and their cousins Beatrice and Eugenie – Dragons of Walton Street in Knightsbridge. The company specialises in handmade furniture painted with characters from Beatrix Potter, along with fairies, flowers and safari animals, which would fit in perfectly with the royal nursery theme.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison's sentimental nursery

Prince Harry and Meghan could have used the nursery at Tyler Perry's home when they stayed there

Prince Harry previously revealed he ensured the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, by putting a picture of her on display in his son Archie's nursery.

In the AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, the Duke revealed: "I've got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," he shared.

While Harry and Meghan have never revealed any more insight into what their children's bedrooms are decorated like in their Montecito home, they were previously reported to have used an eco, vegan paint called Auro when creating a nursery for their son at Frogmore Cottage, so they will have likely done the same at their new home.

When the royal couple temporarily lived at actor Tyler Perry's former home in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA with their son Archie, he had a gorgeous nursery. Tyler revealed the interiors of the room when he used to live at the property, when it was used as a nursery for his own son, Aman.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August's book-filled nursery

Princess Eugenie revealed a glimpse inside her son August's nursery

Princess Eugenie revealed a glimpse inside her son August's room as they read a book together to celebrate World Oceans Day in June 2022. The doting mum shared a sweet snap on Instagram Stories showing herself and August sitting together on a black-and-white geometric patterned rug on the floor, as she pointed out colourful fish in their book.

Prince William and Prince Harry's colourful childhood nursery

Prince William and Prince Harry's nursery had strawberry carpet

Prince William and Prince Harry were photographed inside their nursery at Apartments 8 and 9 at Kensington Palace in October 1985. They lived there with their mother and father Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Diana was responsible for designing the home alongside interiors expert Dudley Poplak.

Prince William and Prince Harry's room took up the entire top floor of the home, and featured a red, white and green colour scheme, with strawberry print carpet.

