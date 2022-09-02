Prince William and Kate Middleton react to good news during holiday - 'We are delighted'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have united to write a foreword for a new book titled Puzzles For Spies, a children’s collection of puzzles compiled by Britain’s master codebreakers.

MORE: Duchess' Kate and Meghan's shared home décor choice might surprise you

Publisher Puffin has teamed up with Government Communications Headquarters, commonly known as GCHQ, to produce it and Prince William and Kate have revealed their excitement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate to move to Windsor to ‘put George, Charlotte and Louis first’

"We are delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is designed for younger readers," they wrote.

READ: Kate Middleton's unusual eating habits and favourite snacks may surprise you

RELATED: Everything Kate Middleton has said about fourth baby after 'broody' confession in Copenhagen

Joking, they added: "Hopefully this might mean we find them easier to solve…!

"As a family, we are no strangers to the vital work of GCHQ. We have seen first-hand how staff constantly adapt to face new threats, and we remain inspired by how committed staff are to protecting our national security.

Puzzles for Spies, £8.79, Amazon

"The Covid-19 pandemic presented one of the biggest global challenges in recent history. It impacted our ability to go to work, to school, and to socialise in the way we are all accustomed to.

"This affected every one of us and sadly we know the true scale of the pandemic's impact on the nation's mental health will not be fully understood for years to come.

"Your support through the purchase of the book will ensure that the Royal Foundation is able to continue its mental health work at a time when that support is needed more than ever before.

"We look forward to helping our children solve these puzzles, and hope that this book brings friends and families together to start rich conversations.

The couple are due to return to their new Windsor home soon, ahead of school starting next week

"Talking openly about mental health can be the first step in removing stigma, fear and isolation.

"Just like at GCHQ, bringing different perspectives together can often be the key to unlocking a solution you can’t quite find on your own."

Proceeds from GCHQ's share of the advance and royalties for the book, estimated in the first year to be at least £20,000, will go to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to support its mental health work.

Puzzles For Spies introduces readers to many aspects of the work GCHQ do and includes codes and brainteasers, word riddles and language puzzles, plus personal accounts from GCHQ staffers.

The couple flew to Scotland two weeks ago to holiday at Balmoral

It is hoped that young readers of the book will discover a discipline or role to match their skills and strengths and see the importance of teamwork and a diverse range of minds in achieving a common goal.

GCHQ has previously created two puzzle books for adults – The GCHQ Puzzle Book and The GCHQ Puzzle Book II – which have sold half a million copies between them.

The Cambridge family is thought to still be on holiday in Scotland, although they are expected to return soon to their new Windsor home before their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, start school at Lambrook.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.