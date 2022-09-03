Zara Tindall supported at special event by dad Mark Phillips and reported girlfriend The Queen's granddaughter has been competing in the Burghley Horse Trials

Zara Tindall is competing in the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, and as well as husband Mike Tindall, she was supported by her father Mark Phillips, and his reported girlfriend.

RELATED: Zara Tindall cheered on by husband Mike at the Burghley Horse Trials

Pictured arriving in a Range Rover, Mark Phillips and Florence Standaert were later spotted walking a couple of dogs around the Lincolnshire event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara And Mike Tindall's Love Story

They were pictured next to each other at various times during the event and the Daily Mail has reported that they are girlfriend and boyfriend.

MORE: Zara Tindall stuns in blue blazer as she prepares for horse trial

READ: The big way Zara Tindall and brother Peter Phillips bucked royal tradition

Mark Phillips and Florence Standaert attended the Burghley Horse Trials on Saturday. ​Photo: Geoff Robinson

Already familiar with the grounds, it's not the first time that Mark and Florence have attended the horse trials, as they stepped out to support Zara at both Thursday's and Friday's events.

It's hardly surprising that Mark has been in attendance all week, given his close relationship with his daughter, not to mention his shared love of the sport.

The pair were pictured with a couple of dogs on the Lincolnshire grounds. Photo: Geoff Robinson

A former member of the British equestrian team, back in 1972, Mark and his fellow teammates won the gold medal at the Munich Olympic Games.

His reported girlfriend, Florence, is also an experienced equestrian and was previously in a relationship with Thomas Ryckewaert, who ran the Waregem horse trials in Belgium until his passing in 2019.

Zara has been busy competing in the Burghley Horse Trials. ​Photo: Geoff Robinson

While their reported relationship has not yet been confirmed, the pair may possibly have met in 2020, when Mark, the ex-husband of Princess Anne, was tasked with designing a cross country course at Waregem, which was being run by Florence.

Prior to his reported romance with Florence Standaert, Mark Phillips was previously married to Princess Anne from 1973, with the couple later divorcing in 1992.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.