Why Princess Anne has reason to celebrate today

Princess Anne will be marking a very special occasion on Sunday, and her close family will no doubt have been in touch to wish her well!

The reason for celebration is that the day is the 19th anniversary of her marriage to her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

The couple tied the knot in 1992 in a low-key ceremony in Scotland, with a guest list of just 30, including the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal's two children, Peter and Zara Phillips.

Princess Anne's divorce from her first husband, Mark Phillips, was granted earlier in the year but she was almost unable to remarry – at least in a church.

The reason for this was that at the time, the Church of England did not allow couples to remarry. Anne and Timothy instead headed to Scotland, where they said 'I do' at Crathie Kirk church, close to the Queen's Balmoral estate.

Anne looked the picture of royal elegance in a white midi dress and matching jacket, with her hair swept off her face as she beamed with happiness and carried a small heather posy.

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence's wedding anniversary is on 12 December

However, the day was a significant contrast to the Princess' previous wedding, which was a much more elaborate affair.

Back in November 1973, she wore a long-sleeve wedding dress with a high neck and flared cuffs, which she paired with her grandmother's diamond tiara and a veil.

Her husband-to-be Mark Phillips, meanwhile, wore the full scarlet and blue uniform of his regiment at the time.

The bride's bouquet was a long trailing design featuring delicate white and green buds.

The Princess' first wedding was a more formal ceremony

The marriage wasn't to last though, and the couple sadly announced their separation in August 1989.

Princess Anne met her second husband, who was then a commander in the Royal Navy, when he was serving on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

They now live together on the incredible Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

