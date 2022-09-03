Zara Tindall cheered on by husband Mike at the Burghley Horse Trials The Queen's granddaughter is an accomplished equestrian

Zara Tindall is quite the equestrian and on Saturday the Queen's granddaughter competed at the Burghley Horse Trials.

The royal was cheered on by her husband, Mike Tindall, and he was pictured in the crowd walking around ahead of the event. The former rugby player wore a navy-blue waterproof jacket alongside a cap and pair of skinny jeans. Meanwhile, Zara looked her best in her riders' gear. Including a blue striped helmet, as she competed on her horse, Class Affair.

It appears that the royal couple haven't been joined by their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, although the trio have previously attended other events.

However, Zara hasn't been having the easiest time at the trials. She was sitting in 12th position following the dressage, and subsequently had to retire as her horse overshot a corner.

On Wednesday, Zara rocked a low-key glamour look as she prepared for the event, bringing her beloved horse over to a vet in order to be inspected.

Zara didn't have the best of luck at the trials. Credit: Paul Marriott

The mum-of-three looked lovely in dark blue skinny jeans, which she wore with a light blue blazer and black boots, accessorised with sunglasses.

Back in May, the keen equestrian and Class Affair took home the top prize in the advanced class at the Chatsworth Horse Trials, where she was supported by her husband Mike.

The couple are proud parents-of-three, and their one-year-old Lucas recently captured the attention of royal watchers. The family soaked up the atmosphere at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park earlier this month.

Mike was at the event, but the children weren't. Credit: Paul Marriott

In one sweet photo, Zara was spotted petting a horse alongside baby Lucas. Smiling from ear to ear, she watched proudly as her fearless tot attempted to pat the horse's nose.

Other photos showed little Lucas getting up close and personal with his new equine friend. From the comfort of Zara's arms, the youngster could be seen grasping the horse's reigns with a look of pure delight.

The mother-son duo unintentionally wore matching outfits for their fun-filled family day out.

Zara, 41, donned a pair of denim shorts and a navy polo shirt, whilst Lucas was dressed in a pair of pinstriped shorts, a navy top with a light blue bucket hat which he wore with a pair of adorable white Velcro trainers.

