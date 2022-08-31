Zara Tindall stuns in blue blazer as she prepares for horse trial The Queen's granddaughter is an Olympic equestrian

Zara Tindall rocked low-key glamour on Wednesday as she was photographed preparing for the Burghley Horse Trials. The Queen's granddaughter brought her gelding Class Affair to be inspected by a vet.

The mum-of-three looked lovely in dark blue skinny jeans, which she wore with a light blue blazer and black boots, accessorised with sunglasses.

The blonde beauty tied back her hair in a ponytail. The Olympic silver medallist could be seen trotting alongside her horse in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

One of the last events of the summer social scene, the Burghley Horse Trials are held at Burghley House in Lincolnshire, and this year begin on Thursday and end on Sunday.

Back in May, the keen equestrian and Class Affair took home the top prize in the advanced class at the Chatsworth Horse Trials, where she was supported by her husband Mike.

The couple are proud parents-of-three, and their one-year-old Lucas recently captured the attention of royal watchers. The family soaked up the atmosphere at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park earlier this month.

Zara's son Lucas is following in her footsteps

In one sweet photo, Zara was spotted petting a horse alongside baby Lucas. Smiling from ear to ear, she watched proudly as her fearless tot attempted to pat the horse's nose.

Other photos showed little Lucas getting up close and personal with his new equine friend. From the comfort of Zara's arms, the youngster could be seen grasping the horse's reigns with a look of pure delight.

The royal is a keen competitor and a doting mum

The mother-son duo unintentionally wore matching outfits for their fun-filled family day out.

Zara, 41, donned a pair of denim shorts and a navy polo shirt, whilst Lucas was dressed in a pair of pinstriped shorts, a navy top with a light blue bucket hat which he wore with a pair of adorable white Velcro trainers.

