The big way Zara Tindall and brother Peter Phillips bucked royal tradition

Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips didn't follow in the footsteps of other royals, forging their own paths
Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips differ from the rest of the royal family, in one specific way – their choice of university degree.
The majority of the royal family who went to university opted to study classic subjects, with Prince William reading Geography at St Andrews, Duchess Kate taking History of Art at the same institution as her husband, and Prince Charles studying Anthropology, Archaeology and History at Cambridge.
Prince Edward opted to read History, and his daughter Lady Louise Windsor, who was recently accepted into St Andrews, will be studying English.
Zara, 41, and Peter, 44, on the other hand, opted to follow their passions, with Zara choosing to study Equine Physiotherapy and her brother taking Sports Science.
The siblings' sport-related degrees, which they both studied at Exeter University, are in stark contrast to the other members of their family, though according to Tatler, Zara began studying equestrian massage before transferring courses to equine physiotherapy.
Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips opted to do sports-related degrees
Zara made good use of her equestrian degree, winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing team, and in January 2020, she became a director at Cheltenham racecourse.
Following his degree, Peter went on to work for Jaguar and Williams Racing Formula One team.
It's no surprise the siblings became keen on sporting activities; their mother Princess Anne, 72, was also an accomplished rider, and still partakes in sailing
