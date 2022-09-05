Royal footman reveals Prince Harry's touching gesture after Princess Diana's death

A former butler to Prince Charles has revealed intimate details from inside the royal household – including a touching anecdote about Prince Harry.

Grant Harrold worked for Prince Charles for seven years after a six-month long interview process to gain a position in the Royal household.

WATCH: Prince Harry asked if he misses brother William – see his reaction

Speaking to Slingo, Grant was asked about William and Harry's childhood in the wake of the death of their mother, Princess Diana, and whether Prince Charles had tried to fulfil her wish that they had a relatively "normal" upbringing.

"This will answer your question," he replied. "I was off duty, I'd only just started and I'd walked up to the house to get something and I bumped into Prince Harry.

Grant Harrold worked for Prince Charles for seven years

"He was asking me if I was OK, if my house was comfortable - he's 18 here, he's young - and then he said to me, 'Have you got food? We're going to have a takeaway, do you want to come for a takeaway?'"

Grant continued: "I declined, but I sat down with them while they had it, just informally, but it was really fun and I thought this is obviously how they've been brought up.

Princess Diana passed away in August 1997

"Diana's influence is very much carried on. Do they do the same with their children? I have no doubt. I don't really know if they go to McDonald's or go to KFC, but it wouldn't surprise me."

It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to make their first appearance in the UK since attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Harry and Meghan are currently in the UK

The couple will attend the One Young World Summit, where Meghan will also make a speech, on September 5.

During their stay, Harry and Meghan will briefly visit Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8.

