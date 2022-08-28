Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new dog pictured in adorable photos The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keen animal lovers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted royal watchers earlier this week when it was revealed that they had rescued a seven-year-old beagle called Mamma Mia.

The sweet pup was reportedly rescued along with 4000 other beagles by federal authorities in Virginia last month.

Reporting on the news at the weekend, local news station WPDE ABC 15 shared new pictures of the royal rescue to Twitter.

The couple's new pet could be seen lying with one of her puppies in one of the snapshots, while in another she chewed a toy and looked at the camera. In a third photo, she lay on a large bed, wearing a pink top!

WATCH: Meghan's dogs Guy and Pula make cute cameo during Q&A with Gloria Steinem

The new addition to the family joins fellow beagle Guy and a black Labrador named Pula at Prince Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito, California.

Speaking about Mamma Mia's rescue, Shannon Keith, an animal rights lawyer who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the LA Times: "The Duchess called me personally.

ROYAL NEWS ❤👑 Mamma Mia, a beagle rescued from a Virginia breeding facility, was recently adopted by none other than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 🐶 https://t.co/POybKf9AMA pic.twitter.com/Ihk48RuXEo — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) August 27, 2022

Meghan and Harry recently rescued Mamma Mia

"She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, 'Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.'" Shannon shared that they spoke for 30 minutes and she at first thought she was talking to the actress Megan Fox.

Mia arrived at the shelter with eight of her newborn puppies, and Meghan and Harry both visited her after hours where they played with the dogs before making their decision.

Meghan reportedly told Shannon that they prefer to help older rescue dogs.

The Duchess loves animals

Animal-lover Meghan has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the past few years and brought Guy to the UK when she married Harry.

The former actress also chose animal welfare charity Mayhew as one of her first patronages.

Shortly after their engagement, Harry sweetly shared a story about how the Queen's dogs fell in love with Meghan as soon as they met her.

